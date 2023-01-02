Actor Jeremy Renner critically injured in a snow plowing accident

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will
develop this Sunday evening.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9
AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.
Actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident in Nevada, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing a spokesperson for Renner.
Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.
The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.
Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.
Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- including in the role of Hawkeye -- was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.
CNN has reached out to Renner's publicist for comment.