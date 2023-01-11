Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98

Actress Carole Cook, seen here in 1987, has died.

 Ron Galella/Getty Images

Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy "Sixteen Candles," has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.

Cook died "peacefully" on Wednesday from heart failure, Malcolm told CNN via email.

CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

