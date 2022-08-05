Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

Anne Heche, here in March, was injured in a car accident on August 5.

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving on Friday crashed into a residence in Los Angeles and became engulfed in flames.

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," a source close to Heche told CNN Saturday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.