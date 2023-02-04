Actress Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies "A Christmas Story" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," has died, according to a cremation service in Long Beach, California. She was 83.

Dillon died January 9, according to Neptune Society, the cremation provider. No cause of death was given. Her death became widely known on Friday.

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

