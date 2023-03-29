Actress Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children flee campus after Nashville school shooting

Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

 From Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she was near Nashville's Covenant School soon after Monday's deadly shooting of six people, including three children, and helped some students get away from the scene.

"My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today," Hart said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. Hart said she waited a day to release the video because it was "too raw to post" on the day of the shooting.

Tags