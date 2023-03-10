Adam Driver has his fans, but he seems determined to test their loyalty with some of his recent film choices, the sci-fi thriller "65" being the latest among them. Although the title refers to how many million years ago Driver's character visits Earth -- encountering dinosaurs when he gets there -- it could just as easily denote the score the movie earns on a scale of one to 200.

Driver still looks pretty human, but he's actually an alien from long ago named Mills, who undertakes an exploratory mission before his spacecraft is struck by an asteroid and crash lands on Earth. The only other survivor is an orphaned young girl, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), which, shades of "The Last of Us," resonates because Mills left an ailing child behind when he embarked on the journey.