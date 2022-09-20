Adam Levine denies having an affair, but admits he 'crossed the line'

Adam Levine, seen here in 2021, is speaking out following allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name their child after his alleged mistress.

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name their child after his alleged mistress, Adam Levine is speaking out.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in a statement on his verified Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.