Adam Sandler appears with his whole family in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ trailer

(From left) Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Sadie Sandler, Zaara Kuttemperoor, Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler in "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah."

 Netflix

(CNN) — Adam Sandler has tapped his entire clan to star in his next movie.

Netflix released the trailer for “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” on Thursday, and the comedy stars Sandler along with his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny and his wife Jackie.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags