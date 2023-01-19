Several of Adam Sandler's very funny friends will be among the stars to pay tribute to him when he is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Sandler, as previously announced, will be the 24th recipient of the prestigious comedy award. The event will feature appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, David Spade and more, set to air exclusively on CNN.

