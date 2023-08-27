(CNN) — Sunny Sandler starred in her own real-life bat mitzvah just last year, making her lead role in dad Adam Sandler’s new Netflix comedy “You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah” that much sweeter.

The youngest daughter of the “Happy Gilmore” star celebrated her bat mitzvah – a Jewish rite of passage celebrated when a girl turns 12 or 13 – in May 2022 with a lavish affair in Los Angeles, and her guest list was full of famous faces.

0
0
0
0
0