...Localized Flash Flooding will be Possible through Tonight...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida,
and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston. In Florida,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor,
Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie,
Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison,
North Walton, South Walton, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole,
Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Through Monday morning
* Heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening across much of
the county warning area. Widespread 2-3 inches of rain will be
possible with isolated amounts up to 4-6 inches. With the ground
remaining saturated from previous events and the threat for slow
moving rain and thunderstorms, localized flash flooding will be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Adele all but confirms Rich Paul is her boyfriend with new Instagram post
Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 39, were first linked when Paul told the New Yorker in May they were "hanging out." The proof appeared in July when the couple attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals together, but since then it's all been speculation until today's post.
The 'Hello' singer started the post with two images of her made up in a black and white gown, and ends with a black and white selfie with Paul. The caption is a simple heart emoji.
According to Forbes, Rich Paul is a sports superagent and the founder and chief executive officer of Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents Lebron James and other famous NBA players.
He has made a name for himself in the sports world and is set to release a memoir through Roc Lit 101, a publishing branch of Roc Nation, the company owned by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.
Adele separated from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019 and finalized their divorce in March. They have one child together, son Angelo, who is 9.
