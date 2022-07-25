Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency

Adele, performing here earlier this summer, has announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency.

 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele is returning to Las Vegas.

After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, the singer announced Monday that she has officially rescheduled her shows.

