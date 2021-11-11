'Adele One Night Only' promises hits, stars and 'filthy jokes' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CBS has offered up a first look at their "Adele One Night Only" special.In it, the British singer sits down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her life and new music."I invite you to join me for one night only," Adele says to the camera. With her highly anticipated new album dropping soon, Adele performed a special concert in Los Angeles that drew some big names like Tyler Perry, James Corden and Lizzo."Get you, Lizzo, You think you're going to outshine me babe?" Adele jokingly asked the singer who was in the audience at the concert. Adele told Winfrey what folks could expect from the night."It will look really elegant and then I'll tell a load of filthy jokes," Adele said. "A sort of whiplash for them."The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday on CBS.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Adele (entertainer) Celebrities Adele One Night Only Cbs Joke Broadcasting Events Show Concert Singer Oprah Winfrey Event More Entertainment +5 Multimedia centerpiecefeaturedurgent THINGS TO DO: 5 things to do this weekend in the Albany area -- Nov. 12-14 Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Fun AMAzing Activities will be central part of ChalkFest From staff reportsUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 +3 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 88 By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 88 By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Mother Mary Gervin Nov 8, 2021 Mother Mary D. Parker Gervin "BigMa" of Albany, Georgia depart… Timothy Michael Brown Nov 8, 2021 Timothy "Tim" Michael Brown, 60 of Sylvester, GA. died Friday,… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News This neighborhood committed to being net-zero. Then a new developer moved in How Paul Rudd landed on the cover of People's Sexiest Man Alive: 'He was baffled' State senate passes new maps Kemp announces support of Georgia sheriffs in re-election bid » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale Saturday November 13th 7am - 12pm Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale Saturday November 13th 7am - 12p… Garage Moving Sale @ 2807 North Doublegate Dr, Fri-Sat 8am-1pm 11/12&13 Moving Sale @ 2807 North Doublegate Dr, Fri-Sat 8am-1pm 1… Free FIVE (5) Gallon Wine Jugs. $25. Call 229-291-7204 $25 FIVE (5) Gallon Wine Jugs. $25. Call 229-291-7204 » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDemocrats' plan would provide insurance for millions of low-income adultsFederal court issues emergency stay on vaccine mandateAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasAlbany gunshot victim dies at scene of crashJudge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black jurorGeorgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal BallHome not-so-sweet home: Albany renters detail stories of rodent infestation, neglectFamily at forefront of Lee County grad Buster Posey's MLB retirement decisionState lawsuit seeks to halt employer vaccine mandateBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrests Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State football vs. Fort Valley State in the Fountain City ClassicGET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses, nonprofitsPHOTOS: Monroe boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Student Leadership LuncheonPHOTOS: Lee County boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Dougherty boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series ParadePHOTOS: Westover boys and girls basketballInterior design trends from the 1920s to today Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation flycutter said: I moved to Albany about a year ago. The route taken brought me through Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston, among many other smaller places. It … View more terryg said: “Black Lives Matter.” This is is very true. The question is, when will the black race figure this truism out, in our community, our nation, an… View more Redmongo said: This one is for the A.D.D.U.Why do you all find joy in harassing and picking at innocent hard working law abiding motorist by pulling them ove… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.