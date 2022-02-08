Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 8 in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not only did she win the first award of the night, but Adele also performed at the 2022 Brit Awards.Wearing a gold gown and seated on a piano with her legs crossed, she belted out "I Drink Wine."It was a drop of drink for those parched and thirsty for a live performance by the superstar singer who recently postponed her eagerly awaited Las Vegas residency. Her "Easy On Me" single took home song of the year.Wearing a long, black gown with a deep v-cut neckline, Adele took to the stage and expressed surprise that "a piano ballad won up against that many bangers." "It's always a pleasure to be here," she said as she accepted the award. "I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when I was a little...a little fetus."Adele was nominated for four awards, including best artist and album of the year for her latest, titled "30." 