Adele sported a new look at Drake's birthday party and it was fire

We see you Adele!
The singer partied with one of her favorite artists, rapper Drake, at his 33rd birthday party and people noticed her new look.
Adele was looking decidedly more svelte and wearing a black, off-the-shoulder gown, cinched with a jeweled belt -- all the better to show off her small waist, which sent Twitter into a spin.
"Adele is skinny and gorgeous omg," one person tweeted.
There were also plenty of theories that her new look is her "revenge body," given that she announced in April that she split from her husband, Simon Konecki.
And where there is heartbreak there are usually also hits for the singer, so there was plenty of speculation about when that new music is coming.
".@Adele with the skinny revenge body," one tweet read. "she about to flame her ex. the heat is coming. we ready sis!"
For her part, Adele gave us a hint as to how she's transformed in the birthday message for Drake she shared on her official Instagram account.
"I used to cry but now I sweat," the caption said. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi."
She also added #GingerMcKenna, which was the name of Sharon Stone's character in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film "Casino" -- and apparently an inspiration for her look for the night.