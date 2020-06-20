ALBANY -- Janna Henderson offered a refrain no doubt uttered by many moms in a world changed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've been locked up soooo long with two little boys, and we're all bored out of our minds," said Henderson, who brought 3-year-old son James to the Flint RiverQuarium Saturday for that attraction's first event that wasn't offered online since the pandemic forced the RiverQuarium's doors to close to the public. "We're members of the RiverQuarium -- we love it -- and this was a great opportunity for James to get out and do something outside our home. He's a fan of all things ocean, so this is perfect for him."
The RiverQuarium's "Adventure Seekers" event Saturday included viewing of a movie about aquatic life in the Imagination Theater, an ocean-themed craft and up-close-and-personal viewing of aquatic life that is part of the attraction's popular hands-on exhibit.
RiverQuarium Education Coordinator Malloree Holcombe and Natalie Harrison brought a chocolate chip cookie sea star, a short-spined sea urchin and a horseshoe crab to the Imagination Theater lobby for kids to interact with.
"We started our Adventure Seekers program in January, had it in January and February, and then we had to go to virtual programs for those other months ... March, April and May," Holcombe said. "Since a few of the restrictions we've been operating under were lifted, we decided to try some events that would allow visitors to come out in person. We'll have another event like this on the third Saturday of July, July 18."
Holcombe said ongoing construction work on the RiverQuarium will be completed before that part of the attraction is re-opened to visitors.
James Henderson, who allowed that his little brother William was at home with dad while he and mom took in the aquatic adventure, selected his favorite color -- pink -- to paint a ceramic shark that doubles as a piggybank.
"This is just right up his alley," mom Janna said. "We were so excited to see that the RiverQuarium was having this event. As soon as we found out about it, we said, 'Let's go!'"
