Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault of a teen in the 1970s

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, pictured here, on April 3, in Los Angeles, alleging sexual assault, coercion of an abortion and involuntary infamy in the 1970s when she was a minor and he was in his mid-20s.

 Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, alleging sexual assault, coercion of an abortion and involuntary infamy in the 1970s when she was a minor and he was in his mid-20s.

Attorneys for Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Los Angeles County. The suit was filed under the California Child Victims Act, which allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil cases. The three-year "lookback" window ends Saturday.

