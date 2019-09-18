TIFTON — Trucks and tractors of all shapes and sizes will rev their engines and roar down the track Oct. 3-5 at the AET Truck and Tractor Pull sponsored by the Agricultural Engineering Technology Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The event is open to all students, faculty, staff and the public.
During the event, trucks and tractors pull a weighted sled down a dirt track. The weight moves toward the front of the sled as the vehicle pulls it down the track, making it more difficult to pull. Trucks and tractors are divided into weight classes. ABAC has had two pulling tractors, Altered Allis and Cracker Jack.
On Oct. 3, ABAC students and the community can participate in the amateur night that begins at 7 p.m. Admission fee will be $5 per person. Children 5 and under get in free. Participants can enter their vehicles in the event for a cost of $5 per pull. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
On Oct. 4-5, the Southern Pullers Association will provide the show featuring professional pullers. Admission will be $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-10 years of age; $10 for students with an ABAC I.D.; and free for children 5 and under. Trackside parking will be $50 and include one admission ticket.
On Oct. 4, gates will open at 6 p.m., and pulling will start at 7 p.m. On Oct. 5, gates will open at 5 p.m. and pulling will start at 6 p.m.
For more information on the AET Truck and Tractor Pull, interested persons can contact AET club advisors Ray Lundy at rlundy@abac.edu or Todd Hicks at thicks@abac.edu.