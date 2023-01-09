After a history punctuated by dysfunction and scandal, the Golden Globes struck a TV deal with NBC in the 1990s that solidified their place as a major TV and awards event. Now, after another controversy drove the ceremony off the air in 2022, the Globes return to NBC for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be.

The latest troubles began almost two years ago, in February 2021, when the Los Angeles Times published a detailed story documenting the lack of Black members within the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which presents the awards, and potential ethical transgressions related to its then-roster of 87 international journalists.

