Albany artist Marie Salter’s “Georgia Girl” creation will be one of the dresses on display at “Marie Salter’s Second Act” beginning Jan. 21 at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton.

TIFTON — A random search on the internet surprisingly provided inspiration for a retired south Georgia educator to revisit her passion for art.

Marie Salter spent 25 years as a teacher and media specialist in the Dougherty County School System. While looking online for art to decorate her granddaughter’s room, she came across some unusual dresses made from maps of London and San Francisco. This piqued the interest of the former fine arts student from the University of Georgia, and Salter soon began exploring the idea and experimenting.

