TIFTON — New interactive activities for children and families begin Sept. 7 when Wiregrass Kids makes its debut followed by Toddler Time on Sept. 10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
“We are excited to offer a new way for children and families to experience the museum. Our two new programs provide younger guests fun, hands-on activities focused on agriculture, history, and natural resources,” Museum Assistant Director Sara Hand said.
Hand said Wiregrass Kids begins Sept. 7 and will be held the first Saturday of every month at 1:30 p.m. for children 12 and under. Toddler Time begins Sept. 10 and is set for the second Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 4 and under. Both programs will meet in the museum atrium.
The September Wiregrass Kids program centers around the Museum’s Vulcan Steam Train. Children and families will get an in-depth tour of the Historic Village Train Depot, participate in a relay game inspired by the Transcontinental Railroad, create a train craft, and take a VIP ride on the steam train.
Toddler Time in September will focus on apples, one of Georgia’s favorite fall fruits.
“What better way to learn about apples than to make your own apple tree and sing along with a catchy tune about this delicious, healthy fruit?” Hand said. “Apple samples will also be a tasty part of the program.”
Tickets for Wiregrass Kids are $10 and include program entry for one adult and one child. Toddler Time tickets are $5 and include program entry for one adult and one child. One adult caregiver must remain with the child throughout the program’s entirety. For each additional child, the program fee is half price.
Museum admission is not required to attend either program. However, guests may purchase tickets to further explore the museum and Historic Village.
Tickets for the two new programs are now available for purchase online at www.purplepass.com/wiregrasskids and www.purplepass.com/toddlertime and at the museum’s Country Store. Tickets may be purchased in person or over the phone at the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
For more information, interested persons can contact Hand at (229) 391-5208 or sfhand@abac.edu.