Wedding the irreverence of Adult Swim to the kinetic animation style of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Agent Elvis" is a psychedelic head trip that takes that old story about Elvis Presley's fascination with the FBI and running (and jumping and kicking) with it. Produced with Priscilla Presley, it's certainly weird, although given all the '70s references, it's frankly hard to envision for whom this is intended.

Matthew McConaughey clearly has a ball providing the voice of Elvis (doubling as one of the executive producers), who is already moonlighting as a butt-kicking vigilante when he's enlisted to serve in a top-secret government spy program, known as The Central Bureau, all while still operating as a full-blown rock star, with all the perks and eccentricities that entails.

