(CNN) — After a somewhat sluggish start, “Ahsoka” felt much more on target as its third episode continued to draw upon “Star Wars Rebels” lore while mixing in abundant action and paying its respects to the original trilogy.

The interactions between Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), in particular, echoed the early training of Luke Skywalker by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and offered a reminder that the past and future of “Star Wars” run straight through the Jedi order.

