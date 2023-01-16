Al Brown, best known as Stan Valchek in 'The Wire,' dead at 83

Veteran actor Al Brown, who became famous for his role in the hit TV show "The Wire," has died at age 83.
Brown made his name playing police commander Stanislaus "Stan" Valchek in the blockbuster HBO show about the Baltimore drugs trade.
His Facebook page was updated on Saturday night to read: "My name is Michael. I manage Al's Facebook page.
"I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023.
"May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.
This page will remain as a testimony to Al's work and love for his fans."
Michael is believed to be Brown's agent, Michael Mogan. CNN has reached out to Mogan for comment.
The entertainment news site TMZ also announced Brown's death, following an interview with his daughter, Jenny. She told the website that her father died in Las Vegas on Friday. He had been suffering from Alzheimer's.
She told TMZ that her father, who got into acting during the 1990s, was a Vietnam war veteran, having served two tours there with the US Air Force.
Brown guest-starred in many TV shows, including "Rescue Me," "Commander In Chief," "Forensic Files" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," but he was most famous for his performance as Valchek, a wily Polish-American police chief, in all five seasons of "The Wire."
