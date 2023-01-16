Al Brown, best known as Stan Valchek in 'The Wire,' dead at 83

Al Brown has died at age 83. The actor was best known as Baltimore police chief Stan Valchek in "The Wire."

 Maximum Film/Alamy

Veteran actor Al Brown, who became famous for his role in the hit TV show "The Wire," has died at age 83.

Brown made his name playing police commander Stanislaus "Stan" Valchek in the blockbuster HBO show about the Baltimore drugs trade.

