Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again

Al Pacino is pictured here in New York City on April 19.

 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old partner Noor Alfallah expecting a child, according to multiple reports.

Pacino’s representative confirmed the news to multiple news outlets, including People, The Hollywood Reporter and E.

