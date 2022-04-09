ALBANY — To say Summer Willis appreciated Marie Salter’s unique brand of art would be understatement.
“I bought one shortly after walking through the door,” Willis said as she looked over some 35 works in Salter’s one-woman “Frock Paper Scissors” exhibit at the Albany Area Arts Council Gallery. “I really love these, they’re amazing. And the most fun part is the names she chose.”
Salter, who earned a degree in art from the University of Georgia but spent 25 years working in the Dougherty County School System as a teacher and media specialist before retiring recently and “rediscovering” her passion for art, created a niche specialty for her creative outlet: transforming maps into three-dimensional clothing appropriate to the theme of the map.
And those titles Willis mentioned? Clever examples include “She Dreams in Perfect French,” “I Canada Believe This Dress,” “She Has the Whole World on Her Dress,” and “Rome Wasn’t Dressed in a Day.”
Willis was one of dozens who came to the opening of “Frock Paper Scissors,” which will be on display at the Arts Council Gallery through May 21.
“I was so nervous ... right up to the time I walked through that door,” Salter said as she chatted with patrons who came to see her first single-person exhibit. “I’m really overwhelmed at the response; I’m so thankful to everyone for coming out tonight.
“Art is something that’s very personal, and trying to get people to visit the exhibit or purchase these works is not at all why I did this. I’ve just gotten so much joy out of doing this exhibit, and it’s very special to me that others seem to enjoy it as well.”
One of Salter’s former school system co-workers, Merita Ott, said she was unaware of her friend’s talent.
“I just found out about this, and I just had no idea that Marie was this talented in art,” Ott said. “When I found out about the show, I had to come and support her. These (artworks) are fabulous.”
Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Willis said a number of Salter’s pieces had been purchased by patrons at the exhibit opening.
“This is what we hoped for when we planned this exhibit: word getting out about Marie’s talent,” Willis said. “Every single thing about these pieces, every detail, is considered. She did an amazing job.”
