ALBANY — Albany artist Marie Salter’s exhibit “Frock Paper Scissors” opens Thursday at the Albany Area Arts Council Gallery.

The Best in Show winner of last year’s annual Southwest Georgia Regional Art Exhibit and Sale, Salter will be on hand for a meet the artist reception and exhibit opening from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Salter, who has a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in Instructional Technology from Valdosta State University and an education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Albany State University, “rediscovered” her passion for art during the COVID-19 pandemic. She specializes in transforming maps into three-dimensional clothing. Thirty-five such works will be on display in “Frock Paper Scissors.”

The webpage link for Salter’s exhibit is https://albanyartscouncil.org/frock-paper-scissors-by-marie-salter/.

Salter is an educator who recently retired from the Dougherty County School System. Her exhibit will be on display during regular business hours at the Albany Area Arts Council through May 21.

