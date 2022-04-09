ALBANY — Marie Salter laughs as she talks about her parents’ reaction to her “second act” in life as an artist.
“Both of them told me the same thing: ‘You’re finally using your degree,’” Salter, who returned to her first love after a career in education that included 25 years with the Dougherty County School System, said before her first one-woman exhibit at the Albany Area Arts Council.
After earning a fine arts degree at the University of Georgia, Salter began a career in education that included 10 years as an elementary teacher and 15 years as a media specialist with the Dougherty School System. She retired recently, though, and 2 1/2 years ago “rediscovered” her passion for art when she happened upon a unique style of creative work that sparked something in her.
“I was looking for some art for my granddaughter’s room when I came upon these paper dresses made from maps of London and San Francisco,” Salter said. “I was intrigued by it, by the use of the vintage paper of the maps and the colors. When COVID started, I had recently retired so I started practicing on this technique, but using Christmas paper. The maps are too expensive to experiment on.
“After doing some research, I emailed a lady whose work I had seen on Etsy, and she told me where I could order maps. I started collecting the maps, started working on some pieces, and the dresses took over.”
Still, Salter had no idea at the time that she had started a passion project that would generate enough interest among people she knew to start her toward a second “career.” And when one of her pieces won Best in Show in last year’s Southwest Georgia Regional Art Exhibit and Sale, Salter suddenly found herself with an opportunity to create a one-person exhibit of her work.
“When Nicole (Willis, executive director of the Albany Area Arts Council, which hosts the annual exhibit/sale) told me that they often give the Best in Show winner of the regional art exhibit an opportunity to do a show of his or her work, I really had to think about it,” Salter said. “I’d been reluctant to go into this whole-hog because I had just retired and I did not want another ‘job.’
“I asked Nicole how many pieces I’d need to do an exhibit, and she said 35 to 40. She said I had a year to think about it, but I knew it was going to be a job. I knew I was not going to be able to work uninterrupted on getting 35 pieces ready, and each dress takes about eight hours of work, and that doesn’t include the framing.”
But Salter relented and started to work.
“I got down to the last 10 or so, and the exhibit was coming up pretty quick, so I really had to get down to work,” she said. “It kind of took over my life for the last few weeks.”
Willis said the finished pieces should make for an intriguing exhibit. (Salter’s “Frock Paper Scissors” exhibit at the Arts Council Gallery opened on Thursday; see story and photos on Page 5A.)
“We try to offer our Best in Show winners the opportunity to hold a private exhibit, and we were thrilled that Marie chose to do so,” Willis said. “Her artwork is so unique, and it has generated a great response.”
Unlike many artists, who painstakingly map out (pun intended) their work before getting into it, Salter said she lets the maps she uses for her pieces determine what direction each work will go in.
“The maps kind of dictate what I will do, but I don’t have a process where I draw them out ahead of time,” she said. “I kind of think it through in my head and start working. Each one kind of evolves as I go. The colors and the designs of the map are the key factors, but I don’t know exactly how each piece will look until I get through.”
Now, in addition to last year’s Southwest Georgia Regional Exhibit and the selection of one of her works for display in the annual Southworks Exhibit in Oconee County, Salter can add “one-woman show” to her resume.
“I’ve found this is something I really enjoy,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would ever turn into something like this. But I showed the dresses to our kids, and they showed their friends, and suddenly by word of mouth I started getting requests to do pieces.
“I put the piece that was in the Southworks exhibit up online, and I got an email from a lady who said she’d like a work made from a map of the British Isles. She said the piece I’d done had touched her heart. I asked her what she meant, and she said, ‘My husband died of cancer recently. He and I had planned a trip to the British Isles when he was diagnosed, but we never got to make that trip. I saw your dress and was moved.’”
Salter pauses for a moment.
“Even though I started a career in education, I never stepped away from art completely,” she said. “I’d never got to be an artist. Now I’m doing it, and it’s so enjoyable. And the great thing is I get to do it on my terms.”
Salter’s “Frock Paper Scissors” exhibit is on display during regular gallery hours (noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays) at the Albany Area Arts Council. Persons interested in commissioning a work may contact the artist at mariesalter@bellsouth.net.
