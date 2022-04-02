featured Albany Arts Council accepting submissions for annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale From staff reports Carlton Fletcher Author email Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Albany Arts Council has announced that submissions for the 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibition & Sale are officially open. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY -- The Albany Arts Council has announced that submissions for the 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibition & Sale are officially open.Applicants must be at least 18 to enter, artwork may be 2D or 3D, and each applicant may submit two entries for an entry fee of $35.Important dates to mark for the annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale include:-- May 2: Mail-in entries must be post-marked by close of business. Online entries must be submitted by midnight. -- May 17: Artwork must be delivered to the Albany Area Arts Council at 215 N. Jackson St. between noon and 7 p.m.-- June 2: Exhibition opens. Awards will be announced. Reception details will be announced at a later date.-- July 14: Exhibition closes at 4 p.m.-- July 18: Artists pick up their works between noon and 7 p.m. Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany Arts Council accepting submissions for annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale From staff reports Updated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany resident, granddaughter plan book signing event at Museum of Art From staff reports Updated 1 hr ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Music Mike Wojnar is Leesburg United Methodist's 'music man' From staff reports Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Music featured Cordele musician plays with Navy band From staff reports Updated 2 hrs ago 0 