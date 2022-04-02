Arts Council accepting Fine Art Exhibit entries
ALBANY -- The Albany Arts Council has announced that submissions for the 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibition & Sale are officially open.

Applicants must be at least 18 to enter, artwork may be 2D or 3D, and each applicant may submit two entries for an entry fee of $35.

Important dates to mark for the annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale include:

-- May 2: Mail-in entries must be post-marked by close of business. Online entries must be submitted by midnight.

-- May 17: Artwork must be delivered to the Albany Area Arts Council at 215 N. Jackson St. between noon and 7 p.m.

-- June 2: Exhibition opens. Awards will be announced. Reception details will be announced at a later date.

-- July 14: Exhibition closes at 4 p.m.

-- July 18: Artists pick up their works between noon and 7 p.m.

