Award-winning filmmaker and Atlanta native Michael Cooke will debut his new film “Freeman Hospitality” Friday. The dystopian post-apocalyptic movie was filmed in Albany.

In 2055, America is on the brink of a second civil war. A black, family-run, private security company escorts a foreign journalist into the badlands of south Georgia to interview a local warlord.

