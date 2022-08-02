ALBANY -- For more than 90 years, the Albany Chorale has been entertaining the Albany area with its collective and glorious voices.
The all-volunteer singing group, led by director Travis Kern in his third season and accompanied by Maribeth Hillard, will begin “A Glorious Season” with its first rehearsal on Monday.
Kern has titled the 2022-23 season “A Glorious Season” because each concert will highlight a “Gloria” from choral masters John Rutter, Vivaldi and Brahms, as well as glorious gospel pieces. The chorale performs four concerts a season, which includes fall, winter and spring.
The Albany Chorale welcomes new singing members from all over the Albany area.
“You don’t have to be musically educated to join us; you just have to love to sing,” current chorale President Angela Warren, said in a news release. “In fact, our members come from all backgrounds, I myself am a teacher.”
Singers ages 16 and up interested in joining can come to the rehearsals on Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 E. Edgewood Drive, in Albany. Modest dues are collected to cover the cost of the rented music.
More information on the Albany Chorale, its concert schedule, music and locations can be found on the www.albanychorale.org website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.