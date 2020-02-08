ALBANY — An old friend will be at the helm when the Albany Chorale presents “The Gift of Love” concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Porterfield United Methodist Church.
Set for the evening before Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise that the concert focuses on love, though it’s not necessarily all about romance.
Marc Boensel, returning to guest conduct the chorale he directed from 2015-19, noted one piece “is about a lost love, one is about parents and their children, one is about the Valentine’s image of love, and then there are even a few sacred pieces about love. The whole concert is around that theme.”
Chorale President Dee Barronton said a work titled “Jenny” that the chorale will perform is “particularly beautiful. We’ve done it before, and it always brings a tear to my eye. They (the selections) are about different types of love. It’s not just, ‘You are my sweetheart.’ A couple of them I’ve not heard before, but it’s real beautiful music. We’re hoping to have a good crowd.”
Boensel said much of the music will be “lush and rich.”
“Most of it (this music) was written in the 20th and 21st centuries, but the style is not modern sounding,” he said. “It’s very traditional sounding, classic sounding, very tonal and tuneful. Very beautiful.
“It’s lovely, and the chorale is sounding very good. This program is all choir pieces. There are no soloists or anything like that. And the Porterfield sanctuary, where we’re performing, is a beautiful space to sing in.”
Boensel has been working with the chorale in preparation for this concert since early January. The chorale’s current artistic director, Travis Kern, has been unavailable because he is director of choral activities for Colquitt County High School and has been working on the Moultrie school’s musical. He will return to direct the chorale in its March performance.
Now the director of music and art at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, Boensel said it was nice to have a chance for an encore with the Albany Chorale, especially for a concert at Porterfield.
“The chorale board asked me if I’d come and fill in for Travis,” he said. “It’s good; it’s fun. I miss it.
“I guess you feel like if you get invited back, you did a good job when you were here. It’s nice to be invited. I get to come back to work with the chorale and in the church where I used to be music director, so it’s a double homecoming.”
Tickets for “The Gift of Love” are $20 at the door or $15 in advance. Those under 18 years old are admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at Parker Music, 404 N. Westover Blvd. in Albany, or from any chorale member.
“What I’m hoping is that because it is the night before Valentine’s Day, folks might have their Valentine’s dinner a day early and come hear us,” Boensel said. “Come listen to some beautiful music as you get ready for Valentine’s Day.”
