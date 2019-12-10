ALBANY — The Albany Chorale will bring its audiences “Home for Christmas” by pairing traditional favorites with some new and some forgotten sounds of the season.
“We’ll do a variety of songs because I believe in variety,” Travis Kern, who’s in his first season as artistic director for the chorale, said before a rehearsal for twin concerts in Albany and Leesburg that will feature Christmas and Hanukkah music.
With the theme “Home for Christmas,” it’s no surprise that standards like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “White Christmas” will be on the program, which will be performed on Thursday at First United Methodist Church of Albany and the following Monday at Leesburg United Methodist Church. Both performances start at 7 p.m.
“To paraphrase, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed,’” Kerns said in describing the program. “We’re doing a neat parody of ‘Jingle Bells.’ We’re doing some real pretty music by John Rutter called ‘What sweeter music.’
“We’ll do things people will recognize, then songs people might not recognize like ‘The Holly and the Ivy.’ That is an old-time Christmas hymn people seem to have forgotten, but it’s really pretty. And ‘Glow,’ which is a brand-new piece by a guy named Eric Whitacer.”
Whitacre and Disney teamed up in 2013 to produce “Glow,” which was written for Disney’s “World of Color — Winter Dreams” show that premiered at Disney California Adventure Park at the Dinseyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. That World of Color Honor Choir featured singers from all 50 states who were brought together via technology to perform together as a virtual choir.
“What sweeter music” also is relatively new. Rutter wrote it for the King’s College Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in 1987.
Even the traditional conclusion of the chorale’s holiday concert may get a makeover.
“We’ll do a sing-along, but we might do it in the middle (of the concert),” Kern said.
Previously, the two chorale Christmas concerts in Albany and Leesburg have been identical. But the performance in Albany may get a little extra Christmas cheer from Colquitt County, where Kern is in his 20th year at the high school. He serves as head of the school’s Fine Arts department.
“I have a group from Colquitt County High School, the Serenaders,” he said. “I’m trying to get them to come here for the one on the 12th. They’re very good. They do a lot of Christmas stuff in Moultrie. It’d be nice to share them with everyone here.”
Dee Barronton, president of the chorale and a singer for four seasons, says he likes the energy Kern is bringing to the organization, which aspires to be the region’s premier choral group.
“We have a really good time. We’re singing some really good music,” Barronton said. “Travis, our new director, has brought a different slant to it.
“I think we’re doing some really good music this year, some things you wouldn’t normally look for in a Christmas concert. We’re doing one that’s really clever — ‘Jingle Bells’ through the ages, starting in the 1890s and working forward. That’s really cute.”
Barronton said he hopes the chorale will again draw good crowds to what has become a popular holiday tradition for a number of area residents.
“We seem to have a very nice following. People really enjoy it,” he said. “I’ve got grandchildren who’ve made every concert the last three or four years. They just really love it. And we’re having a ball.”
It helps that the chorale’s numbers have grown steadily in recent years. From a low of 17 vocalists a few seasons ago, the chorale now boasts more than 40 members overall.
“We’ll have 36 to 40 (vocalists),” Kern said of the Christmas programs. “We have a lot of good singers, and they’re getting better and better every time we sing together.”
While the December performances will mark the halfway point of the 2019-20 season, Barronton said the chorale is always looking for new voices to add to the mix.
“We invite anybody and everybody to please come out and join us,” he said.
Tickets for each concert are $20 at the door or $15 in advance. Those 17 years old or younger are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at Parker Music, 404 N. Westover Blvd. in Albany, or by contacting any Albany Chorale member. Contact information can be found at the organization’s website, albanychorale.org.
First United Methodist Church of Albany is located at 307 Flint Ave. Leesburg United Methodist Church is at 117 Starksville Ave. North in Leesburg.
“Come see the show,” Kern said. “It won’t be overly long, but it’ll certainly be memorable. And it’ll put you in the Christmas spirit.”