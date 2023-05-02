...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR SOUTH-CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities around 25 percent can be expected for 4 or
more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at around
15 to 20mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Travis Kern directs the Albany Chorale during a rehearsal for the group's performance Thursday at the Nelson Tift Building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY -- Sometimes, Albany Chorale Artistic Director Travis Kern allows, the members of a volunteer group like the chorale like to sing "just for the fun and joy of singing."
After performing the heavy "Brahms Requiem" slightly more than a month ago, a performance that was sung in German, Thursday's "A Glorious Gospel" performance should be one of those fun times.
"That wore us out," Kern, who is in his fourth year as director of the Albany Chorale, said of the Brahms piece that was performed March 25 with the Valdosta State Orchestra. "That was just a big piece for our group. The 'Glorious Gospel' performance is the polar opposite. It's a fun piece."
"A Glorious Gospel," which features Robert Ray's "Gospel Mass" and selected spirituals, is the season finale for the chorale. The performance, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the 226 W. Broad Ave. Nelson Tift Building in downtown Albany, caps "A Glorious Season."
The "Gospel Mass," Chorale Secretary Rose Palazzolo notes, was written by Ray at the request of a priest at an all-black Catholic Church. The work sets the words of the Catholic Mass to the rhythm and harmony of African-American music.
Other selections that are part of the performance, Palazzolo said, are adaptations of African-American spirituals by arrangers such as Moses Hogan.
"We have gotten good response to our 'Glorious Season,'" Kern said. "COVID knocked the wind out of our sails a bit after 2020, and there were some singers who didn't come back. But we've got 25-40 committed people who are part of the chorale, and they work hard to entertain the community.
"Mr. Robert Shaw, who is the director of the Atlanta Symphony, said it best: He said he enjoys working with amateurs even more than working with professionals because the amateurs are there simply because they love to sing. The talent level is not as important as the pure joy of singing."
For more than 90 years, since Oct. 27, 1929, the Albany Chorale has been sharing that joy of singing with Albany and surrounding communities.
“It is a true community chorus," Chorale President Angela Warren, a local High School English teacher, said. "We are not affiliated with any educational institution or church. Our membership is diverse, with the common desire to provide excellent choral music to people in our community.
"The beautiful thing about being a part of the chorale is that no one expects you to be perfect. There are some challenging pieces, but the general feeling is that it's a great accomplishment to perform them. And there is such a rapport within the group, moreso than with any other group I've been a part of."
Kern, who taught choir for 30 years -- from K-4 to high school -- said education remains a key element of what he does.
"I'm an educator first, always an educator at heart," he said. "I want to do all kinds of music, to educate people of all ages on various kinds of music. The idea is to make people want to come back for more."
Kern, who finished requirements for his master's degree during the pandemic, will begin work on his doctor of musical arts degree this fall at the University of Florida.
"It's always bittersweet when a season like this comes to an end," he said. "You develop some lasting relationships. But when this season ends, we'll start looking for singers and getting ready for next season."
There is no admission charge for the "A Glorious Gospel" performance, but donations will be accepted at the door.