Collectors from throughout the Southeast will gather at the Bindary at Oakland-Lee County Library March 3-4 for the 14th annual Southwest Georgia Coin Club's Albany Coin Show.

ALBANY -- With a move to a new venue, officials with the Southwest Georgia Coin Club say they're expecting to offer more tables for enthusiasts and, hopefully, more visitors.

After "about 14 years" of holding the annual Albany Coin Show at the former Knights of Columbus (now the Gillionville Banquet Hall) venue, the Albany club will hold its 14th show March 3-4 at the Bindary at Oakland-Lee County Library.

