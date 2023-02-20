ALBANY -- With a move to a new venue, officials with the Southwest Georgia Coin Club say they're expecting to offer more tables for enthusiasts and, hopefully, more visitors.
After "about 14 years" of holding the annual Albany Coin Show at the former Knights of Columbus (now the Gillionville Banquet Hall) venue, the Albany club will hold its 14th show March 3-4 at the Bindary at Oakland-Lee County Library.
"We're going to a very nice location with a lot more room, but the truth is we were just priced out of (the former venue)," Coin Club Bourse Chairman Jeff Neal said. "Everyone -- the buyers and sellers -- has grown used to the Gillionville Road location over the years, but I think they will be pleasantly surprised by the new location. It's a very nice place."
A few changes will greet attendees at the new location, including a food truck, snack bar, free parking and free entry.
"This year, people who come out can shop a while, get something to eat, then shop some more," Coin Club Co-Bourse Chairman George Anderson said. "Plus there is the opportunity to buy, sell or trade coins and currency. Free appraisal and authentication also will be offered."
Some 20 dealers already have secured space for roughly 40 tables as the March 3 show date nears.
"We still have space available, so anyone who might want to set up a table can contact Jeff or me," Anderson said. "We're going to raffle a $1 gold coin and other items, and collectors will be able to find currency, tokens, artifacts, collectibles and more."
The coin show will be open each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Twent-four-hour security will be provided.
For information or to secure table space, contact Neal at (229) 869-9953 or Anderson at (229) 349-7935. The Bindery at Oakland-Lee County Library is located at 445 Oakland Parkway off U.S. Highway 82 West in Leesburg.