ALBANY — For Eric Belusko, the art of fly-tying is about “completely fooling mother nature.”
Belusko, who is the owner of the Albany Area Hand Therapy business, and Mac Bryson, who operates the home-based Southeast Flyworks out of a “converted formal dining room that we never used” in his Leesburg home, are among the principal members of a “kinda official” group that, until the coronavirus curtailed social gatherings, met Wednesday nights at Pretoria Fields Brewery’s dining area to tie flies.
The appeal of the intricate craft that brings sometimes as many as a dozen to the downtown brewery?
“There’s something about catching a big fish with a fly, a fly that you made,” Belusko said.
There’s another reason the group meets to swap lies, fishing stories and to create their own fishing lures.
“This right here is therapy, man,” Bryson says.
Bryson has turned fly-tying into a business, but he and other tiers who gathered for a recent session at the brewery said the art of their passion is a logical offshoot of another shared obsession: fishing. And southwest Georgia, they note, is ideally located to meet all requirements of their shared pastimes.
“We’re in an ideal spot that really lends itself to what we do (with the fly-tying),” Bryson said. “You have the shoal bass in the region (“The namesake of the Shoalie beer at Pretoria Fields,” Belusko interjects.), all kinds of farm ponds, the Flint and Chattahoochee (rivers), lakes in the Atlanta area that are a short drive away, and the Georgia and Florida coasts are only a three-hour drive away.
“You can do any kind of fishing you want, and your trip can be from a few minutes to a few hours away.”
Another of the fly-tiers, Lee Carter, who works with a food distribution group, said he has another reason he enjoys the informal gatherings: “This is my way of escaping.”
Carter said, growing up, his father was a member of the Quincy, Fla., Bass Masters Club and helped start the first bass fishing club in southwest Georgia. Fishing with his father, Carter said, brought them closer together and instilled in him a love for the sport at an early age.
“I’d pretty much gotten away from any kind of group fishing activity when my wife saw on Instagram that they were tying flies at Pretoria Fields on Wednesday nights,” Carter said. “I started coming about a year ago, and this has become a good outlet for me. And I’ve gotten a whole lot better at tying flies.”
Belusko marvels at Bryson’s ability to recreate the same fly, over and over.
“Mackey sometimes amazes me,” Belusko said. “He’ll sit down and, in no time, make 12 exact replicas of the same fly. I can do three or four pretty fast, but he’s got this down to a science.”
Bryson said there’s a reason he’s perfected the art of replicating favorite flies: “It’s like any other sport or activity; ultimately it comes down to muscle memory,” he said.
As the group talks about their fly-making techniques, it’s hard for an outsider to know when they’re sharing trade secrets and when they’re testing his gullibility. They swear, though, that “squimpish hair,” the “Count of Monte Frisco,” “dubbing” and “poppen” are very real and viable terms of their pursuit. And they swear that rabbit fur, any bird feather (“but particularly pheasant”) and even a pair of Crocs are among the tools of their trade.
Asked if the informal meetings, at which, obviously, some of the brewery’s primary products are sampled, turns into some kind of fly-tying competition, the gathered members share a look before Carter says, “I think it was at first. Everyone wanted to impress everyone else with the flies they made. But it gradually quit being about competition, more about coming up with the best and most unique flies.
Adds Bryson, “I think it’s evolved into one of those things where we all try to help each other. I think now we learn from each other more than anything else.”
Carter said members of the group often fish together, and they’re working on putting together a group outing. Even as they discuss such a venture, the fly-tiers reveal small details about their personalities that no doubt spill over into their fly-tying exploits.
“I’m the guy who ties big-a — flies,” Carter says.
“And I’m a detail guy; I give a sh — about the little stuff,” adds Bryson.
As for Belusko, who watched proudly as his son earned a Scout merit badge for the fly-tying skills he learned from his dad, there is a measure of pride in creating a lure that draws the attention of a large bass.
“Catching a fish with your own fly, that’s the ultimate,” he said. “Anybody can buy a fly and catch a fish.”
