ALBANY -- If the springlike weather has you thinking about getting outdoors and doing stuff, the Albany Civic Center will soon be the place to be.
The Albany Metro Fair and Expo is coming to the Civic Center, and officials at the venue say it’s going to be a blast. Southwest Georgians can enjoy 10 days days of carnival rides, games, and the "fair food" that’s everyone's favorite. The fair/expo will have everything you could want and more – from classic carnival games that’ll test your skills to thrilling rides that’ll have your heart racing.
Plus, new food vendors are coming on board for this year's event, so patrons are encouraged to come hungry.
The Albany Metro Fair and Expo kicks off on April 7 and runs through April 16 at the Civic Center. Admission is $10, and children ages 3 and younger have free entry.
Tickets are on sale now Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Civic Center. Weekdays of the fair and expo, beginning at 4 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, tickets can be purchased on the midway.
In an effort to enhance public safety, the Flint River Entertainment Complex has established a security policy by limiting the size and style of bags allowed into complex facilities. Under this policy, it is required that all bags taken to any event must be a transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC tote. Bags must be no larger than 12 inches tall by 12 inches long by 6 inches wide. Small clutch bags and wallets that are not clear will be allowed, but should not be larger than 6.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall.