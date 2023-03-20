ALBANY -- If the springlike weather has you thinking about getting outdoors and doing stuff, the Albany Civic Center will soon be the place to be.

The Albany Metro Fair and Expo is coming to the Civic Center, and officials at the venue say it’s going to be a blast. Southwest Georgians can enjoy 10 days days of carnival rides, games, and the "fair food" that’s everyone's favorite. The fair/expo will have everything you could want and more – from classic carnival games that’ll test your skills to thrilling rides that’ll have your heart racing.