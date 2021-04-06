ALBANY — The summer school break is only a few weeks away, and the Albany Museum of Art has a full lineup of summer art camps designed to tap into campers’ creativity all summer long.
“We have camps that reach a wide variety of ages and interests,” AMA Director of Education & Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “All of our camps are age appropriate and are instructed by teachers who love to work with our campers and inspire them.”
AMA Summer Art Camps start Memorial Day week and continue through the week of July 19-23. No camps are planned for the week of July 5-9 because of the Independence Day holiday.
“We have brought back some of our favorites, like Artrepreneurs, where kids come up with business plans for their art, and Fashion Forward, which will again be taught by Heather Ashberry. We’ll also have our popular culinary arts camp, but with a new instructor, Katie Locke.
“We’re especially fortunate this year to have Athens artist Elinor Saragoussi for a camp on illustration. The museum purchased her installation Escape Plan earlier this year and it’s on permanent exhibition in the West Gallery. We’re really excited to have her work with our talented young artists.”
The artworks on exhibition at the Albany Museum of Art are incorporated into the camps. That’s particularly so for Seale, Ala., artist Butch Anthony’s “Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism,” which will be the theme for a nature art camp in late June.
“Butch Anthony works with found objects and his own fertile imagination to make distinctive and unusual artwork,” Vanoteghem said. “Our campers will discover you can create art in ways you hadn’t thought of, and recognize the value of nature in the process.”
Other camps will focus on art that’s created in the realm of fantasy, expanding art skills by mixing up different media, and using modern devices and technology to create art in a digital format.
There is also a camp that caters to some of the AMA’s smallest visitors.
“We’ll have our Littles Camp again for campers who are 2-4 years old,” Vanoteghem said. “We don’t leave anyone out of the summer fun.”
The expectation is that each camp will be limited to 12 participants.
“We will follow the health guidance that is in place at the time of each camp,” Vanoteghem said, including the wearing of masks, taking temperatures at the door and social distancing. “We want to make sure all our campers are safe and have fun. When we reach the limit for a camp, we will have a waiting list that we will turn to if someone drops out or health officials say it’s safe to have more than 12 campers.”
Some camps offer both full-day and half-day (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.) options. The AMA also offers free early drop-off starting at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up until 5 p.m. Campers can bring a sack lunch or parents can sign them up for lunch. Additional campers from the same household who are attending the same week qualify for 10% discounts.
Making an early decision to register a camper also pays off.
“We’re offering early-bird registration discounts through April 30,” Vanoteghem said. “The regular prices go into effect May 1, so parents can save money by signing up early.”
A registration link for each camp can be found at www.albanymuseum/com/summer-art-camp-site.
Here is this summer’s lineup of camps according to age groups:
2-4 YEARS OLD
Littles Camp, May 24-26 (3-day camp), 9 a.m.-noon
Cost: AMA member, $60; non-member, $70
K-5TH-GRADERS
The Art & Science of Food with Katie Locke, May 24-26 (3-day camp), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration: AMA member, $70; non-member, $90
After April 30: member, $90; non-member, $110
Fantasy Art, June 7-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration: AMA member, $140; non-member, $160
After April 30: member, $160; non-member, $180
Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism: Natural Arts Camp, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration (full-day week): member, $140; non-member, $160
Early bird registration (half-day week): member, $80; non-member, $90
After April 30 (full-day week): member, $160; non-member, $180
After April 30 (half-day week): member, $90; non-member, $100
Mixed Up Mediums, July 19-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration (full-day week): member, $140; non-member, $160
Early bird registration (half-day week): member, $80; non-member, $90
After April 30 (full-day week): member, $160; non-member, $180
After April 30 (half-day week): member, $90; non-member, $100
1ST-5TH GRADERS
Artrepreneurs, June 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration (full-day week): member, $140; non-member, $160
Early bird registration (half-day week): member, $80; non-member, $90
After April 30 (full-day week): member, $160; non-member, $180
After April 30 (half-day week): member, $90; non-member, $100
AGES 12 & OLDER
Fashion Forward with Heather Ashberry, June 21-25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration: AMA member, $170; non-member, $190
After April 30: member, $190; non-member, $210
MIDDLE SCHOOLERS
Digital Art, June 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration: AMA member, $140; non-member, $160
After April 30: member, $160; non-member, $180
MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLERS
Illustration Camp with Elinor Saragoussi, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early bird registration: AMA member, $140; non-member, $160
After April 30: member, $160; non-member, $180
“Anyone with questions can email me at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400,” Vanoteghem said.
“After the pandemic forced us to conduct some of our early summer camps as camp-in-the-box online experiences last year, we’re happy that campers will be back at the AMA for all these summer camps. While we’re all aware that another sudden spike in COVID cases could impact plans, trends are positive right now, and we’re looking forward to a full summer of campers at the AMA.”
