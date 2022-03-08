ALBANY — The Albany Museum of Art has finalized the schedule for its popular summer art camps, and online registration is now open.
The application period also is open for art teachers who would like to make extra income while positively impacting young campers’ lives by teaching one or more camps.
“We have a wide array of camps starting right after school ends in May and continuing through the end of July,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “The camps are for ages from toddlers to high schoolers, and each has a specific theme. While we have teachers lined up for some of the camps, there are many opportunities for teachers who love students and art to join in and lead one or more of these fun-filled, engaging camps.”
Vanoteghem said the AMA also needs high school and college-age students who would like to volunteer to support the teachers with the camps.
Registration also is continuing for the AMA’s Prismavera Spring Break Art Camp set for April 4-8. Prismavera campers will explore the galleries at the museum and experiment with different media in the classroom each day. They also will get to spend some time outdoors to do projects, engage in activities and “just soak up some much-needed sunshine Vitamin D,” Vanoteghem said.
For Spring Break Camp, parents may register their children for full days (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) or half-days (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.) by emailing Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com. The camp offers free early drop-off at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up at 5 p.m. each day.
“Even though we are still signing up campers for next month’s camp, we wanted to get our summer schedule out as early as possible to help parents plan for the busy summer travel season,” Vanoteghem said. “We also have scholarships available for both the spring break and summer art camps.”
Secure links for camper registration, scholarship applications, teacher applications, and volunteer applications may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/summer-art-camps.
Teachers also may find secure links for applications and a downloadable PDF that outlines art camp teacher qualifications and duties at www.albanymuseum.com/art-camp-teachers-information.
Those attending full-day camp should bring a brown-bag lunch, or parents may opt to pay $7 per day for an AMA-provided lunch. Fridays are always free pizza day. The AMA will follow state and federal health guidelines that are in place at the time of each camp.
Early-bird registration discounts continue through May 13. AMA members gets special discounts during both the early-bird and regular registration periods.
FOR 2-4 YEARS OLD
Littles Camp I (4-day camp), May 31-June 3, 9 a.m.-noon
Littles Camp II (4-day camp), July 26-29, 9 a.m.-noon
Littles Camp is designed for your youngest camper to make new friends, play, and learn in the AMAzing Space children’s gallery. Campers will explore the world of art through activities such as color mixing, collaging and more.
Early Bird registration: member, $60; non-member, $70
After May 13: member, $70; non-member, $80
FOR K-5TH GRADERS
Art Around the World: May 23-27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
All aboard. This camp will start off your camper’s summer vacation with a trip around the world. Together, we will make new stops each day to explore and discover new art techniques, cultures and art media from Africa, South America, Europe, and other locations. We may even travel through time and space to make amazing new discoveries.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; future member, $100
Culinary Arts with Kate Locke: June 13-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Katie Locke will lead your adventurous young foodie or chef-in-training in the world of art, science, and food. From learning about different cuisines to making simple recipes and trying new things, campers will find out how exciting the art of food can be.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
Young Artrepreneurs: June 20-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
This camp is for the business-minded kid who loves art. Students will devise and execute their art-related business over the week. Activities will include creating a business card and logo. Campers will sell their art/product on Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Artrepreneurs Pop-Up Market.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
Architects & Sculptors: June 27-July 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Campers will become architects and sculptors, and they will explore the 3D world of art through building activities, design challenges, and getting their hands dirty to create their own structures and sculptures.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; nonmember: $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
Ab-X to Pop Art: July 11-15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Our campers will be transported back in time to explore the art movements from the 1940s and 1950s. Beginning with Abstract Expressionism, campers will learn about work by artists such as Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning. We will create our own works of art in the same ways these artists did. We will then skip ahead to the Pop Art craze of the 1950s, discovering artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Keith Haring.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
STEAM Creations: July 17-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Campers will put their minds to the test to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) to create marvelous works of art. We will calculate, build, experiment, and create our way to an exciting week together.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
Art in Nature: July 25-29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Art in Nature campers will explore an exciting art genre that uses various natural and found materials to create unique masterpieces. Campers will get outside to create works of art with non-traditional materials, learn how to make their own paper from recycled and natural materials, create paints from organic materials that they gather themselves, and be inspired by the beauty of our Earth.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
Half-day week: member, $80; non-member, $90
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Half-day week: member, $90; non-member, $100
FOR AGES 12 & OLDER
3D Design (4-day camp): May 31-June 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Designed for students interested in learning the process of 3D art, this camp will teach traditional techniques and explore media such as sculpting clay, metal, wood,\ and more. Middle and high school-age campers will plan and build their own structures.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Fashion Forward with Heather Ashberry: June 6-10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
This hands-on class will be taught by Heather Ashberry, of Beatrice Wormwood. Students will get a crash course in fashion design. In the words of Tim Gunn, learn how to “make it work” in this unconventional fashion design class. Through fun and challenging projects, students will become familiar with a variety of textiles and develop drawing and problem-solving skills. They will explore pattern, form and function through a series of projects, including fabric printing, weaving, dying, and block printing. The class will culminate in a display of each student’s piece on Friday from 3-5 p.m. Students will be required to provide some supplies.
Early bird registration: Full-day week: member, $170; non-member, $190
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $190; non-member, $210
Sketch, Paint & Print: June 13-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
In this camp, designed for those interested in building their portfolios and learning new techniques, campers will learn the basics in sketching, painting and printmaking. They will end the week with a display of their work and with new additions to their personal portfolios.
Early bird registration: Full-day week: member, $140; non-member, $160
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $160; non-member, $180
Creative Writing & Poetry: June 27-July 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Middle and high school students will explore the world of language and writing. Campers will learn to compose and write poems, short stories, comic strips, children’s books, and other types of creative expression in writing. Each will create a book complete with their own illustrations.
Early Bird registration: Full-day week: member, $100; non-member, $140
After May 13: Full-day week: member, $120; non-member: $160
