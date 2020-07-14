ALBANY — The Albany Museum of Art has been awarded a $15,000 Resiliency Grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Sixty-three Georgia arts organizations in all 14 of the state’s Congressional districts will receive a one-time competitive grant funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. As a state arts agency, the Georgia Council for the Arts was designated to distribute these “Resiliency Grant” funds from the National Endowment for the Arts to help sustain Georgia’s nonprofit arts sector.
“Georgia arts organizations are an economic engine, and a collective of visionary leadership that has brought us together as one community, to heal, remember, confront challenges, and triumphantly celebrate joy,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Karen Paty said. “They comprise an industry devastated by COVID-19 and worth supporting and fighting for.
“We are grateful for the federal support of this essential industry, and while we wish we were able to support all of the organizations that sought this support, we are delighted to be able to fund a small portion of a resiliency plan for the 63 organizations that we are able to fund.”
In April, the NEA awarded 40% of the agency’s funding provided by Congress in the CARES Act, nearly $30 million, to state and territorial arts agencies and regional arts organizations for their funding programs to ensure wide distribution throughout the country.
Georgia received $507,900 in CARES Act funding, which Georgia Council for the Arts utilized for its Resiliency Grant. An additional $60,000 was awarded to GCA from South Arts to support rural and/or culturally specific organizations through this program.
One hundred and seventy-one organizations submitted applications for this grant program, requesting a total of $1.78 million. Georgia Council for the Arts recently announced recipients of these competitive grants to nonprofit arts organizations across Georgia.
AMA Executive Director Andrew James Wulf said, “We at the AMA are deeply honored to receive these funds, which shall prove essential toward the ongoing smooth running of the museum. We value our partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts, and with this funding support we shall be able to ensure staff retention and operational support that would not otherwise be forthcoming. This shall enable us to continue to offer engaging programs to the people of Southwest Georgia and its visitors, who remain our reason for being.”
Upon review of applications, final selections were determined by peer review panels, which included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience and knowledge.
CURRENT AMA EXHIBITIONS
♦ JUAN LOGAN: creating & collecting is in the Haley Gallery July 9-Oct. 24, 2020
♦ Works by Brian Willmont is in the East Gallery July 9-Oct. 24, 2020
♦ “Viberations of Pasaquan” is in the West Gallery July 9-Oct. 24, 2020
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, re-opened to members on July 9. On Friday, the AMA will re-open to the general public. Normal operation hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
The Georgia Council for the Arts is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.