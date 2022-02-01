ALBANY — With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, families can enjoy art and activities together on Saturday when Family Day returns to the Albany Museum of Art. Kids who attend will have an opportunity to create Valentine cards for some special recipients.
“One of the projects kids can participate in will be making Valentine’s Day cards for members of the community who are in assisted care residences,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “It’s a great way for the kids to brighten up someone’s day.”
The Albany Recreation & Parks Department, as it has since 2009, is again partnering with the AMA on the event. The free event is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to the Albany State University West Campus.
“We always appreciate our partners at Recreation and Parks,” Vanoteghem said. “They are marvelous partners who have been instrumental in bringing these fun biannual events to families in the community.”
In addition to creating the special Valentines, family friendly activities will include art projects, crafts, outdoor fun and scavenger hunts in the AMA exhibition galleries.
“Everything’s open,” Vanoteghem said. “We want everyone to come in and just have a really great time. And while they’re here, we encourage families to walk through and enjoy our exhibitions.”
Recent exhibitions include “The Way of Life,” works by Southwest Georgia artist Ray Pierotti; “Prismatic,” a multimedia installation by Statesboro artist Melissa Huang, and “Ordo naturalis,” mixed media works by Atlanta artist Eric Mack. Visitors also can see for the first time since the January 2017 storms part of the AMA’s extensive African art collection on display in “African Artifacts of Spirituality and Identity.”
“Family Day is a good time to remind everyone that the AMA is open Saturdays, and we always have free admission,” Vanoteghem said. “Families also can enjoy visiting the unusual characters that inhabit “Escape Plan,” Elinor Saragoussi’s exhibition that is popular with kids. That gallery leads to AMAzing Space, where kids can build things with our big blue blocks, play and engage in other fun activities. We also have a small library in AMAzing Space, so parents are free to read while their children enjoy themselves.”
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.