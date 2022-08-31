art high school.jpg

High School essay winner Aleesa Kruse of Lee County and Albany Museum of Art Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem are shown at the awards presentation for the 2021 "A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words" essay contest. The eighth annual competition for high school and college students opens this week.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ The submission period for high school and college students opens this week for the eighth annual "A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words" essay contest conducted by the Albany Museum of Art. The top three essayists in each category will receive cash awards at a reception in October at the AMA.

“We are always delighted by the quality of the essays that students write after seeing the artworks selected for the competition,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “This is a way to break down the artificial barriers between visual art and the written word, while also encouraging students to express themselves creatively.”

