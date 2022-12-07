family day.jpg

Families are encouraged to come out to the Albany Museum of Art at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ The city of Albany Recreation & Parks Department is joining again with the Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to southwest Georgia Saturday

Families are encourages to come out to the museum at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for an artfully fun time, including kid-friendly take-home art projects such as suncatchers and super-hero masks. They also can participate in gallery scavenger hunts in the galleries.

