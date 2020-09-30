ALBANY ─ Creative people who have an art or handcraft project they have not been able to finish just may be able to get over the creative hump during Makers Night at 5:30 p.m. on Oct 8 at the Albany Museum of Art.
For those who do not have a project currently under way, but the advent of autumn has them feeling a need to be creative, the AMA will have projects on hand that they can start and complete during the two-hour workshop.
“When you’re doing a project by yourself, it can be difficult to stay motivated,” AMA Director of Education & Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Makers Night is a unique opportunity to create art or a handcraft project in community.
“Creativity often feeds off creativity, so if you have other engaged people in the room with you, it makes it more enjoyable. Plus, we’re encouraging participants to bring a friend and a favorite beverage as we create together in community.”
Participants may work on any quiet handcraft project they like, from textile handwork to woodcarving to basket-weaving. They may bring their own materials, tools and a work-in-progress to the AMA Classroom, where the workshop will be conducted.
“It’s an ideal opportunity to complete that project you’ve been struggling to find the inspiration to tackle,” Vanoteghem said. “But even those who have not got a project under way can have fun at this workshop. We have several options available, all with seasonal themes. You can browse our classroom and receive one-on-one instruction on a project of your choosing.”
Choices that will be available at Makers Night include:
· Candy Corn Pot;
· Glass serving plate with monogram/last name;
· Fabric covered pumpkin décor;
· Glass jar luminary;
· Fall coaster set.
“This is a perfect event for couples and friends to enjoy together,” Vanoteghem said. “All the materials and tools you need to complete one of our selected projects will be available in the classroom.”
Because of health guidelines, the session will be limited to 12 participants, so registration is suggested to ensure space is available. To reserve a spot in the class, email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
The cost of the workshop is $15 for AMA members, or $20 for non-members.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon-7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.