holidayspjs.jpg

Kids ages 4-10 can dress up in their festive holiday pajamas for the Holidays in My PJs pARTy from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 23 at the Albany Museum of Art.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ What kid wouldn’t love to spend a crisp winter morning in festive holiday pajamas while eating waffles, decorating ornaments, writing a letter to Santa, making reindeer food, and watching Christmas movies?

Why, it’s the sort of thing that could even make the grouchy ol’ Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.

Tags