ALBANY ─ What kid wouldn’t love to spend a crisp winter morning in festive holiday pajamas while eating waffles, decorating ornaments, writing a letter to Santa, making reindeer food, and watching Christmas movies?
Why, it’s the sort of thing that could even make the grouchy ol’ Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.
For up to 25 kids ages 4-10, that is exactly the morning they’ll enjoy at the Holidays in "My PJs pARTy," set for 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 23 at the Albany Museum of Art.
“Many parents will be running those hectic, last-minute Christmas errands; they can drop off their children with us, and the kids will have a wonderful time in a fun, safe place,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “Kids are encouraged to come in their holiday PJ’s, but they don’t have to.”
Children will be able to customize their own waffles with whatever toppings they like, then they will dive into some fun and engaging projects. They will make food for Santa’s reindeer, create keepsake ornaments, and engage in other art-related fun. With Christmas only two days away, they will be able to pen last-minute letters to the jolly ol’ elf. They also will play games and watch Christmas movies.
Oh, and there will be a special surprise guest.
“Santa may be busy at the North Pole so close to Christmas, but I have on good authority that a certain green, furry visitor will drop in for pictures with the kiddos,” Vanoteghem said.
She said the event is a fundraiser for the AMA Teen Art Board, members of which will be on hand to help with the party.
“This party will help them raise some of the money needed for their community projects,” Vanoteghem said. “So, your kids will have a great time while you help teenagers who are learning to become leaders be a positive influence on our community. It’s what the season is all about.”
Vanoteghem also noted there are other events for kids going on in December at the AMA. There are still some openings available at the two winter art camps for ages kindergarten through seventh grade.
The Libby Womack Holiday Workshop is Dec. 19-22, and it will be followed by the Winter Wonders Art Camp on Dec. 27-30. Both camps are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with free early drop-off at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up at 5 p.m. Both full-day and half-day (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.) options are available.
Each camp costs $30 per full day or $20 per half day for AMA members. For non-members, the cost is $40 per full day or $30 per half day. Campers may bring a brown-bag lunch, or the AMA can provide lunch for $10 per day. All campers get a free pizza lunch on the last day of each camp.
“Space is selling out quickly for both camps,” Vanoteghem said. “Parents should go ahead and register their children while space is still available.”
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.