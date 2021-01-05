ALBANY — Following are events taking place in January at the Albany Museum of Art:
ART AFTER 5: Every Thursday until 7 p.m. — The Albany Museum of Art is open late until 7 p.m. every Thursday. Enjoy four exhibitions: “On the Wall,” murals by David Hale, Shanequa Gay, Amanda Jane Burk and Chris Johnson, and paintings by Sarah Emerson; “Midlands,” works by Courtney McClellan; “Escape Plan,” works by Elinor Saragoussi, and the Georgia Artists Guild of Albany 27th annual Exhibition. The AMA activity and reading center is open until 7 p.m. as well. www.albanymuseum.com
YOGA IN THE GALLERY: Thursday, 6-7 p.m. — Art After 5 returns Thursday, Jan. 7 with the AMA galleries open until 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., an hourlong session of Yoga in the Gallery with the Albany Yoga Project starts. There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted. www.albanymuseum.com/yoga-in-the-gallery
HOMESCHOOL DAY: Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Homeschool students visit a gallery, do an art project and engage in STEAM education activities. Cost is $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members. www.albanymuseum.com/homeschool-day
AMERICAN GIRL WINTER TEA PARTY: Jan. 16, 2-4 p.m. — Children and their best friends will enjoy an afternoon of tea, treats and activities at the second annual American Girl Winter Tea Party. Cost is $20 for AMA members, $25 for non-members. (Doll and a parent attend at no cost.) www.albanymuseum.com/winter-tea-party
AMA ART LOVERS BOOK CLUB: Jan. 19, 6 p.m. — Come out to the AMA at 6 p.m. and talk about the life of a groundbreaking American sculptor, Augusta Savage, with the AMA Art Lovers Book Club. Discussion will be on “GRAVEN IMAGES: The Tumultuous Life and Times of Augusta Savage, Harlem Renaissance Sculptor,” a biography by Alan Schroeder There’s no cost to attend. www.albanymuseum.com/book-club
VISUAL VERBAL JOURNAL WORKSHOP I: Jan. 23, 2-4 p.m. — Led by art teacher Noelle Petersen, learn how to create and use an inspiring visual-thinking journal. Participants can attend one or both workshops. Cost: $15, AMA members; $20, non-members. www.albanymuseum.com/visual-verbal-journal-workshop
VISUAL VERBAL JOURNAL WORKSHOP II: Jan. 30, 2-4 p.m. — Led by art teacher Noelle Petersen, learn how to create and use an inspiring visual-thinking journal. Participants can attend one or both workshops. Cost: $15, AMA members; $20, non-members. www.albanymuseum.com/visual-verbal-journal-workshop.
