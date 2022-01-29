...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
ALBANY — The After School Art Club, a new monthly educational program for middle and high school students, debuts Monday at the Albany Museum of Art.
The club will meet 4-6 p.m. on the last Monday of the month. Meeting dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 30.
Geared toward middle and high school students, the club meetings will begin with a focus on building fundamental drawing skills. AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem will be instructor for the classes.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to get together with others who enjoy art while enhancing their skills,” Vanoteghem said. “A creative, supportive environment can be just the spark young artists need to take their talent to a new level.”
Students will learn basic techniques, such as shading, controlling tones, composition, and drawing methods. As the class progresses, students will learn how to recreate an image on paper using pencils, charcoal, chalk pastels, and/or oil pastels. All needed materials will be provided by the AMA.
“Those who have never engaged in art will be able to get a firm grasp of the fundamentals, then expand their skills,” Vanoteghem said. “Students who have already taken art classes will be able to work on their skills and improve them.
“Whatever a student’s personal goal is, spending time with others who enjoy art and seeing your skills progress will be rewarding and fulfilling. Plus, our club members may start new long-lasting friendships with some of their fellow students.”
Each session is $15, or a student can sign up for all five sessions for $60. AMA members get a 20% discount, and a family with more than one child attending the same session receives a 10% discount.
AMA EXHIBITIONS
♦ “The Way of Life, Works by Ray Pierotti” is in the Haley Gallery Jan. 20-April 23;
♦ “Prismatic, Works by Melissa Huang” is in the East Gallery Jan. 20-April 23;
♦ “Ordo naturalis, Works by Eric Mack” is in the McCormack Gallery Jan. 20-April 23;
♦ “African Artifacts of Spirituality and Identity” is in the Hodges Gallery Jan. 20-April 23;
♦ “Escape Plan,” installation by Elinor Saragoussi, is in the West Gallery.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
