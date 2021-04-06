ALBANY -- The Albana Museum of Art has a full schedule of events for the month of April. These are some of the springtime events that are scheduled:
Albany Museum of Art exhibitions
Butch Anthony: "Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism," Haley Gallery, through July 31;
"Work, Worship & Community: Photography by Paul Kwilecki," East Gallery, through June 26;
"Educators as Artists: 4th College Faculty Juried Exhibition," McCormack Gallery, through June 26;
Works by Tom Ferguson, Hodges Gallery, through April 30;
"Escape Plan," installation by Elinor Saragoussi, West Gallery, permanent exhibition. www.albanymuseum.com;
April 8, Homeschool Day
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., AMA Classroom and Galleries
Homeschoolers will experience “art with a twang” inspired by Butch Anthony’s "Art, Nature and Intertwangleism" exhibition by collaging with found objects and deconstructing art into something new. Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members. Space is limited, RSVP by calling (229) 439-8400 or emailing annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com www.albanymuseum.com/homschool-day
April 8, Spring Makers Night
5:30 p.m., AMA Classroom
Selected art projects, including all needed materials, will be available, or bring your own if you prefer. You do not have to be a skilled artist. Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members. Space is limited to 12 participants. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com to register.
April 16, Visual Verbal Journal Workshop Session 1
5:30-7:30 p.m., AMA Classroom
Noelle Petersen, art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, will instruct the first of two workshops on Visual Verbal Journals at the Albany Museum of Art. Enjoy a glass of wine and light snacks while discovering a creative side and get it all down on the page. Attend one or both sessions. Cost per session is $15 for AMA members, and $20 for non-members. Register by emailing annie.vanoteghem@albnymuseum.com.
April 17, Big Print Family Day
10 a.m.-noon, AMA Grounds and Galleries
The Albany Museum of Art will host an outdoor spring family event featuring Andrew College Associate Art Professor Chris Johnson. The muralist and printmaker will lead a large-scale woodblock print day with a live artist demonstration utilizing a steamroller, interactive activities for kids, and an artist Q&A. This event is free for AMA members and $5 per non-member. Space will be limited; RSVP by calling (229) 439-8400 or emailing annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
April 22, Work, Worship & Community
A Panel Discussion on Race & Community
5:30 p.m., AMA East Gallery
Paul Kwilecki’s groundbreaking work that focused on and documented everyday life and overlooked populations in his hometown of Bainbridge and Decatur County will be the backdrop for an artists’ panel discussion on race and community. The panel is scheduled to include two photographers Kwilecki-mentored Jimmy Nicholson, of Quincy, Fla., and Bill Boling, of Atlanta, who is also an attorney and publisher. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.
April 23, Visual Verbal Journal Workshop Session 2
5:30 p.m., AMA Classroom
Noelle Petersen, art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, will instruct the second of two workshops on Visual Verbal Journals. Enjoy a glass of wine and light snacks while discovering your creative side and get it all down on the page. Attend one or both sessions. Cost per session is $15 for AMA members, and $20 for non-members. Register by emailing annie.vanoteghem@albnymuseum.com.
The Albany Museum of Art, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.
