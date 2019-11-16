ALBANY -- The Albany Museum of Art has a number of programs planned for December, including:
DEC. 3: Toddler Takeover
10:30-11 a.m.
The first Tuesday of the month belongs to some of the AMA’s youngest visitors. Toddler Takeover has programming designed for kids 15 months old to 3 years old, but also is sibling friendly. Spark your toddler’s creativity by engaging them with art projects, activities, stories and gallery visits tailored for them.
Cost: Free to AMA members; $5 for non-members
DEC. 4: The Symbolism of Border Walls
6 p.m.
In her exhibit "Smoke Bombs and Border Crossings," on display in the East Gallery of the Albany Museum of Art, photographer Nancy Newberry merges documentary portrayals with dreamlike creations to investigate notions of nationalism and community with her playful, symbolic images of Mexican charros, American cowboys and military groups at the Texas-Mexico border. Join us for a discussion of the importance of symbolism in Newberry’s photographs with a panel moderated by AMA Executive Director Andrew Wulf.
DEC. 5: STEAM Conference
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Education and the Albany Museum of Art are partnering again on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) education and the importance of the arts in interdisciplinary teaching and learning.
Cost: $15 registration fee (includes lunch)
DEC. 10: Digital camera workshop
5:30 p.m.
It’s the holiday season, and you’re going to want it to be a picture-perfect one. A course of shooting photos with a DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera is timed just right for the holiday season. The workshop, led by Alex Wukoson, is open to a wide range of photographers, from beginners who haven’t taken their camera out of the box to amateurs who want to learn new methods to advanced users who just want a refresher course.
Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members
DEC. 11: Teen Art Board
5:30 p.m.
Students from Albany public and private schools serve on the board to develop Albany Museum of Art programs for local and southwest Georgia teenagers.
DEC. 12: Homeschool Day
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homeschoolers can take advantage of STEAM-related education activities and have fun while learning on second Thursdays. Each session focuses on specific curriculum and incorporates current exhibitions at the AMA. The program is geared toward students K5-5th grade.
Cost: $5 for AMA members; $10 for non-members
DEC. 19-20: Libby Womack Holiday Workshop
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
School’s out for the winter holidays, and the kids are getting restless. Keep them entertained and give their creativity a boost over the Christmas/New Year’s holidays with these art workshops. Full-day and half-day options are available for each two-day camp.
DEC. 21: Holidays in My PJs pARTy
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The last Saturday before Christmas is the shortest day of year, but also one of the busiest with anxious shoppers flooding stores and taking care of last-minute holiday details. Check your to-do list twice and dive into it — or just have a nice, relaxing brunch — while your little ones enjoy festive art-filled time at the AMA’s Holidays in My PJs pARTy. Kids are welcome to come in their pajamas to create memorable holiday gifts, watch a movie, make reindeer food and get in the holiday spirit with the help of the AMA’s Teen Art Board.
Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members
DEC 24-25: AMA closed
All events will be held at the museum. Contact: Annie Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com for additional information.