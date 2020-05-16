ATLANTA — The Albany Museum of Art will offer summer art camps, including four online virtual camps. The final seven camps are planned to be conducted in person at the museum.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is offering four “Camp in the Box” online camps from Memorial Day week through the week ending June 19. For sessions starting June 22, in-person camps will take place at the Albany Museum of Art with limited enrollment and in strict adherence to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.
AMA Executive Director Andrew James Wulf said decisions on the art camps will take into account the safety of campers and their family, and the safety of museum staff and camp instructors.
“This is one of those times in life when certainty about anything is in high demand, but short supply,” Wulf said. “All we can do is pay attention and make responsible decisions.
“Our hopes are that we will begin our camps in person at the museum by late June, along with the potential re-opening of the museum itself. The lack of decisiveness is merely a reflection of the uncertainty of our world.”
Parents will have options if they register a camper and a change in public health conditions dictate that the camp convert to an online Camp in the Box.
“Because of the uncertainty, we shall refund any camp tuition if desired,” Wulf said. “Or we can transfer those funds to the new camp format, the art boxes. You let us know what works for you, and we are happy to oblige.”
AMA CAMP IN THE BOX SERIESThe four online “virtual camps” are designed for rising K4-5th-grade campers, though any family members are encouraged to join in the fun with their camper. Each will be conducted in its own closed Facebook group accessible only to families with participants in the camp.
From 3:30-5 p.m. on the Friday before camp, parents can pick up a box of supplies at the AMA. There are two boxes available — a “full box” that contains instructions and all needed material for 10 projects over the course of the week, and a “basic box” that contains instructions and some supplies that might be a better option for families who already have art supplies such as scissors, glue sticks and markers.
Each full box is $50 for AMA members, $60 for non-members. A basic box is $30 for AMA members, $40 for non-members. All registration for Camps in the Box is via email. Contact museum Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
Though not required, there will be a daily schedule that campers may follow:
10 a.m.: Morning welcome and day overview from AMA staff via Facebook Live. This can be watched live or replayed at any other time.
10:30 a.m.: First project. Campers can work all morning on this project, then share photos to the group page when they finish.
1 p.m.: Guest art teacher interaction on Facebook Live or pre-recorded video demonstrating one of the art projects, reading of a story, or conducting of a fun activity. It may be watched live or replayed.
1:30 p.m.: Second project. Campers can take the rest of the afternoon to work on it, then post photos on the group page.
4 p.m.: Facebook Live video recapping with the campers and ending the day.
The virtual camps are:
Pinterest, May 25-29: These are fun projects like those you can find on the popular website.
Artful Abstraction, June 1-5: Campers will use various media and learn to be a part of one of art’s most influential movements, Abstract Expressionism.
Meditative Art, June 8-12: Campers will experience the tranquil side of art through a combination of peaceful art making, meditation, yoga and sound experiences.
Fantastical & Magical, June 15-19: Campers will let their imaginations run wild as they travel into magical and mythological worlds filled with unique characters, creatures, dragons, fairies, superheroes and more.
CAMPS AT THE AMAThese camps will be conducted at the Albany Museum of Art in compliance with guidelines from the CDC. Parents can register campers online by going to the registration link at www.albanymuseum.com/summer-art-camp-site.
Time Travel, June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Campers K-5th grade start in the Stone Age, then travel forward through time with stops in the Greek and Hellenistic ages; the Middle Ages; The Renaissance, Baroque, Impressionistic period; The Dada Movement, and Postmodernism, before imagining what art will look like.
Full days are $160 for AMA members, $180 for non-members; half-days are $90 for AMA members, $100 for non-members.
Fashion Forward, June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Taught by Heather Ashberry of Beatrice Wormwood Ink, this hands-on class allows middle and high school students to learn about repurposing fabric and clothing. The camp culminates with a display of each student’s work. Cost is $190 for AMA members, $210 for non-members.
Tour de Cuisine Culinary Camp, June 29-July 1, 8 a.m.-noon: Georgia Grown Chef Todd White will lead your adventurous eater or chef-in-training in grades 1-5 through a three-day culinary world tour. Cost is $75 for AMA members, $95 for non-members.
Artrepreneurs, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: For the business-minded kid who loves art, campers in grades 1-5 will devise and execute their art-related businesses over the week, creating personal business cards, logos and creative products for their businesses. Full days are $160 for AMA members, $180 for non-members; half-days are $90 for AMA members, $100 for non-members.
Advanced Fashion, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Also, taught by Heather Ashberry of Beatrice Wormwood Ink, this hands-on class allows advanced middle and high school students to practice their craft and explore new avenues with a professional artist. The camp culminates with a display of each student’s piece on Friday. This camp is for students who have attended a Fashion Forward camp, or who have worked in this medium before. Cost is $190 for AMA members, $210 for non-members.
Drawing Portfolio, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Instructed by recent art graduate Quadre Curry-Wilkerson, this camp is designed for middle and high school students interested in growing their drawing portfolios, learning new techniques, and gaining valuable skill. Cost is $190 for AMA members, $210 for non-members.
Littles Camp, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon: For our youngest campers ages 2-4 years old, at their first summer camp at the AMA they will explore different media, play, and be free to find their creative sides with AMA staff in a safe and comfortable environment. Cost is $90 for AMA members, $100 for non-members.
For more information about AMA summer art camps, email Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
